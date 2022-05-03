PerkinElmer Non-GAAP EPS of $2.41 beats by $0.29, revenue of $1.26B beats by $70M
May 03, 2022 4:27 PM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PerkinElmer press release (NYSE:PKI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.41 beats by $0.29.
- Revenue of $1.26B (-3.8% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Initiates Q2 and Raises 2022 Guidance: The Company forecasts revenue of approximately $1.20-1.22 billion which includes the recognition of approximately $100 million of additional deferred revenue. Adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2022 is expected to be in a range $2.00-2.05 which includes approximately $0.35 of earnings per share from the net impact of the recognition of deferred revenue and related costs.
- For the full year 2022, the Company now forecasts revenue of $4.56-4.63 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $7.15-7.45.