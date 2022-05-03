Inspire Medical Systems GAAP EPS of -$0.61 beats by $0.14, revenue of $69.38M beats by $5.21M
May 03, 2022 4:29 PM ETInspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Inspire Medical Systems press release (NYSE:INSP): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.61 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $69.38M (+71.9% Y/Y) beats by $5.21M.
Given the positive trends during the first quarter, Inspire is increasing its full year 2022 revenue guidance to between $336 million to $344 million, which would represent growth of 44% to 47% over full year 2021 revenue of $233.4 million. This compares to the prior revenue guidance of $318 million to $326 million.
The Company is maintaining its full year 2022 gross margin guidance of 85% to 86%, its guidance relating to the opening of new U.S. medical centers of 52 to 56 per quarter for the remainder of the year, and its guidance related to the addition of new territories of 11 to 12 new territories per quarter for the remainder of the year.