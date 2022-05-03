LifeVantage Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12, revenue of $50M
May 03, 2022 4:29 PM ETLifeVantage Corporation (LFVN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- LifeVantage press release (NASDAQ:LFVN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12.
- Revenue of $50M (-6.0% Y/Y).
- Revenue for fiscal 2022 is now expected to be in the range of $204 million to $207 million ($212M consensus) compared to previous guidance of $212 million to $220 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022 is now expected to be in the range of approximately $15 million compared to previous guidance of $18 million to $20 million.
- Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.56 ($1.00 consensus) compared to previous guidance of $0.67 to $0.71