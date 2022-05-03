MagnaChip Semiconductor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.04, revenue of $104.09M misses by $1.68M

May 03, 2022 4:30 PM ETMagnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor press release (NYSE:MX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $104.09M (-15.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.68M.
  • Q2 2022 Guidance:
  • The company said its near-term outlook is still being challenged by persisting supply constraints, especially for 28nm 12" wafers.  While actual results may vary, looking into the next quarter, Magnachip currently expects:
  • Revenue to be in the range of $100 million to $105 million, including about $9.5 million of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.
  • Gross profit margin to be in the range of 33% to 35%.
  • Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q2 is $111.63M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.