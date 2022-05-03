MagnaChip Semiconductor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.04, revenue of $104.09M misses by $1.68M
May 03, 2022 4:30 PM ETMagnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- MagnaChip Semiconductor press release (NYSE:MX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $104.09M (-15.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.68M.
- Q2 2022 Guidance:
- The company said its near-term outlook is still being challenged by persisting supply constraints, especially for 28nm 12" wafers. While actual results may vary, looking into the next quarter, Magnachip currently expects:
- Revenue to be in the range of $100 million to $105 million, including about $9.5 million of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.
- Gross profit margin to be in the range of 33% to 35%.
- Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q2 is $111.63M.