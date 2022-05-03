AZEK announces $600M term loan refinancing

May 03, 2022 4:30 PM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) on Tuesday announced a $600M first lien term loan facility.
  • Proceeds from the facility were applied to prepay obligations in full under AZEK's existing first lien term loan credit deal, which was due in May 2024.
  • The existing credit deal has since been terminated.
  • The new credit facility will mature in Apr. 2029.
  • Starting on Dec. 31, the credit facility will amortize in equal quarterly installments of 0.25% of the aggregate principal amount of the loans outstanding.
  • The interest rate applicable to loans under the credit facility will be based on term SOFR for the applicable interest period at AZEK's option, plus an applicable margin of 2.5%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.