AZEK announces $600M term loan refinancing
May 03, 2022 4:30 PM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) on Tuesday announced a $600M first lien term loan facility.
- Proceeds from the facility were applied to prepay obligations in full under AZEK's existing first lien term loan credit deal, which was due in May 2024.
- The existing credit deal has since been terminated.
- The new credit facility will mature in Apr. 2029.
- Starting on Dec. 31, the credit facility will amortize in equal quarterly installments of 0.25% of the aggregate principal amount of the loans outstanding.
- The interest rate applicable to loans under the credit facility will be based on term SOFR for the applicable interest period at AZEK's option, plus an applicable margin of 2.5%.