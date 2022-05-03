Sixth Street Specialty Lending NII of $0.49 misses by $0.01, total investment income of $67.4M misses by $2.41M

  • Sixth Street Specialty Lending press release (NYSE:TSLX): Q1 NII of $0.49 misses by $0.01.
  • Total investment income of $67.4M (+1.8% Y/Y) misses by $2.41M.
  • Reported NAV per share was $16.88 at March 31, 2022 as compared to $16.84 or a pro forma NAV per share of $16.73 at December 31, 2021.
  • As of March 31, 2022, the company had $23.5M in cash and cash equivalents (including $19.1M of restricted cash), total principal value of debt outstanding of $1,174.8M, and $1,232.7M of undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.