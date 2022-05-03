Sixth Street Specialty Lending NII of $0.49 misses by $0.01, total investment income of $67.4M misses by $2.41M
May 03, 2022 4:31 PM ETSixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending press release (NYSE:TSLX): Q1 NII of $0.49 misses by $0.01.
- Total investment income of $67.4M (+1.8% Y/Y) misses by $2.41M.
- Reported NAV per share was $16.88 at March 31, 2022 as compared to $16.84 or a pro forma NAV per share of $16.73 at December 31, 2021.
- As of March 31, 2022, the company had $23.5M in cash and cash equivalents (including $19.1M of restricted cash), total principal value of debt outstanding of $1,174.8M, and $1,232.7M of undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility