MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares have extended losses by as much as 1.3% in afterhours trading Tuesday as worse-than-expected Q1 earnings reflected an overall net loss as well as bitcoin (BTC-USD) impairment charges.

Q1 revenue of $119.28M fell short of the average analyst estimate of $126.23M and declined from $122.9M in Q1 2021. Product Support revenue of $67.2M edged down from $70.65M in Q1 2021.

Still, Q1 operating expenses were $263.56M vs. $283.51M in the year-ago period.

Digital asset impairment losses of $170.1M in Q1 compared with $194.1M in Q1 of last year.

Overall, gross profit of $93.6M fell from $100.4M in Q1 a year ago.

Adjusted loss per share of $10.42 also missed the consensus of -$2.10 and improved a bit from -$12.94 in Q1 2021.

Digital assets held on its balance sheet totaled $2.9B in Q1, up slightly from $2.85B in the year-ago quarter.

“We also furthered our position as the leading public company investor in bitcoin through the issuance of our first bitcoin-backed term loan. We have demonstrated that our bitcoin can be productively used as collateral in capital raising transactions, which allows us to further execute against our business strategy," said CEO Michael J. Saylor.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Towards the end of April, MicroStrategy will be the first employer to offer Fidelity Investments' Digital Assets Account.