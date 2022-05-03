American international Group (NYSE:AIG) posted better-than-expected Q1 earnings, reflecting improved underwriting profitability in General Insurance and solid performance in Life and Retirement. Meanwhile, the company is making progress on the separation of its Life and Retirement from AIG.

AIG's (AIG) board increased its share repurchase authorization to $6.5B. In Q1, the company returned $1.7B to shareholders through $1.4B of stock buybacks and $265M of dividends.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.30 easily topped the $1.17 consensus and fell from $1.58 in Q4 2021 and $1.05 in Q1 2021.

Net investment income, on an adjusted pretax income basis, of $3.00B vs. $3.29B in Q4 and $3.19B in the year-ago quarter.

"General Insurance continues to generate top line growth while driving sustainable underwriting improvement and expense discipline in both the combined ratio and the adjusted accident year combined ratio, which improved 590 and 290 basis points, respectively, year over year to 92.9% and 89.5%," said AIG Chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino.

General Insurance net premiums written of $6.63B rose 2% from the year-ago quarter. The unit's combined ratio was 92.9, a 5.9 point improvement from the year-ago quarter.

General Insurance adjusted pretax income of $1.21B vs. $845M in the year-ago quarter. Underwriting income of $446M jumped from $73M in the year-ago quarter.

Life and Retirement premiums and deposits of $7.27B vs. $6.40B in the year-ago quarter.

Life and Retirement adjusted pretax income of $724M vs. $941M in Q1 2021.

Adjusted tangible book value per share of $64.65 at March 31, 2022 rose 3% from $62.82 at Dec. 31, 2021; book value per common share of $69.30, down 13% from $79.97 at Dec. 31, 2021.

Adjusted return on common equity of 7.6%, annualized basis, vs. 9.9% in Q4 2021 and 7.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on May 4 at 8:30 AM ET.

American International Group (AIG) non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.13