Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public again later - WSJ
May 03, 2022 4:36 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Elon Musk is telling investors that after taking Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) private, he could take it public again not too long after, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- Musk told potential investors that he plans to stage another initial public offering of Twitter, according to the report, as soon as three years after closing his $44 billion deal to take the company private, which he expects to wrap in the next six months.
- That's notable because investors and observers have tried to sort out Musk's motivations for buying the company - and looking for a public exit in three years resembles more profit-oriented private-equity deals.
- It also informs on his intentions for private investors, which Musk is courting to help with the substantial equity portion of the deal that is his responsibility.