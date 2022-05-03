Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public again later - WSJ

May 03, 2022 4:36 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments

Elon Musk Visits Germany

Maja Hitij/Getty Images News

  • Elon Musk is telling investors that after taking Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) private, he could take it public again not too long after, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Musk told potential investors that he plans to stage another initial public offering of Twitter, according to the report, as soon as three years after closing his $44 billion deal to take the company private, which he expects to wrap in the next six months.
  • That's notable because investors and observers have tried to sort out Musk's motivations for buying the company - and looking for a public exit in three years resembles more profit-oriented private-equity deals.
  • It also informs on his intentions for private investors, which Musk is courting to help with the substantial equity portion of the deal that is his responsibility.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.