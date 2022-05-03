Diversified Healthcare Trust FFO of -$0.09 misses by $0.07, revenue of $310.73M misses by $6.31M
May 03, 2022 4:37 PM ETDiversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Diversified Healthcare Trust press release (NASDAQ:DHC): Q1 FFO of -$0.09 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $310.73M (-14.3% Y/Y) misses by $6.31M.
- "During the first quarter, we reported strong sequential quarter NOI growth in our same property SHOP segment, largely driven by increases in rate. In addition, leasing results in our Office Portfolio have remained resilient and are helping to support the overall recovery of our business as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic wane. Additionally, we generated $653M of cash in the first quarter through a new joint venture with 10 Office Portfolio properties, bringing our total cash position to approximately $1.5B at quarter end," president & CEO Jennifer Francis commented.