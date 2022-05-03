BlueLinx Holdings GAAP EPS of $13.19 beats by $4.65, revenue of $1.3B beats by $180M
May 03, 2022 4:39 PM ETBlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BlueLinx Holdings press release (NYSE:BXC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $13.19 beats by $4.65.
- Revenue of $1.3B (+26.2% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
- Increased share repurchase authorization to $100M, including $60M accelerated share repurchase.
- Net Leverage of 0.9x and available liquidity of $421M.
- Through the first four weeks of the second quarter 2022, specialty product margins were in the range of 23% to 24% and structural product margins were in the high single digits, reflecting sequential declines in the average price of wood-based commodities.