Yum China Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.09, revenue of $2.67B beats by $70M

May 03, 2022 4:39 PM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Yum China press release (NYSE:YUMC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $2.67B (+4.3% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Q1 total system sales decreased 4% Y/Y, with decreases of 4% at KFC and 1% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.
  • Q1 same-store sales decreased 8% Y/Y, with decreases of 9% at KFC and 5% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.
  • Stores temporarily closed or that offered only takeaway and delivery services significantly increased in March and April.
  • Same-store sales declined sharply in March and April.
  • Company's fiscal year 2022 targets are unchanged.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.