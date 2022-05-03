Yum China Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.09, revenue of $2.67B beats by $70M
May 03, 2022 4:39 PM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Yum China press release (NYSE:YUMC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $2.67B (+4.3% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Q1 total system sales decreased 4% Y/Y, with decreases of 4% at KFC and 1% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.
- Q1 same-store sales decreased 8% Y/Y, with decreases of 9% at KFC and 5% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.
- Stores temporarily closed or that offered only takeaway and delivery services significantly increased in March and April.
- Same-store sales declined sharply in March and April.
- Company's fiscal year 2022 targets are unchanged.