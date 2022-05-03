Invitae Q1 net loss widens 66% amid rise in R&D, marketing expenses
May 03, 2022 4:41 PM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) saw its Q1 2022 net loss widen 66% to $181.9M as the genetic test maker was hampered in the quarter by increases in R&D, and sales and marketing costs.
- Both the net loss and revenue of $123.7M -- though a ~19% year-over-year increase -- both missed consensus estimates.
- R&D expenses of $128.2M was a ~60% increase from Q1 2022. Sales and marketing expenses of $60.1M was a ~17% increase.
- Invitae noted that it intends to reduce its cash burn throughout 2022, extending its cash runway through 2023.
- The company ended the quarter with $885M in cash.
