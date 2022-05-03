TMAP joins Joby Aviation-SKT partnership for air taxi services in South Korea
May 03, 2022 4:41 PM ETJoby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) said Tuesday TMAP, South Korea's largest mobility platform, will join its partnership with SK Telecom to bring air taxi services to Korea.
- Together with SK Telecom, TMAP and JOBY will work to integrate emissions-free aerial ridesharing into TMAP's transportation services.
- TMAP holds an unprecedented amount of transportation and mapping data, which data will inform the partners' design of optimal air taxi routes and infrastructure networks.
- TMAP also jointly owns ride-hailing app UT along with Uber, which will enable multi-modal journeys that integrate both ground and air travel.
- JOBY stock inched 1.1% higher postmarket after the announcement.