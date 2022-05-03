workiva Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.10, revenue of $129.67M beats by $2.25M

May 03, 2022 4:42 PM ETWorkiva Inc. (WK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • workiva press release (NYSE:WK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $129.67M (+24.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.25M.
  • Shares -15%.
  • Q2 2022 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $125.5 million to $126.5 million vs. consensus of $127.74M
  • GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $32.5 million to $31.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $13.0 million to $12.0 million.
  • GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.64 to $0.62.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.25 vs. consensus of-$0.20.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $534.0 million to $536.0 million vs. consensus of $532.82M
  • GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $107.0 million to $105.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $32.0 million to $30.0 million.
  • GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $2.12 to $2.08.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.71 to $0.67 vs. consensus of -$0.75
