Kadant Non-GAAP EPS of $2.28 beats by $0.18, revenue of $226M beats by $10.83M

May 03, 2022 4:48 PM ETKadant Inc. (KAI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Kadant press release (NYSE:KAI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.28 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $226M (+31.0% Y/Y) beats by $10.83M.
  • Fiscal year 2022 guidance
  • Revenue of $885 to $905 million in 2022, revised from our previous guidance of $870 to $890 million.
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $10.05 to $10.25
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $8.80 to $9.00, revised from our previous guidance of $8.55 to $8.75.
  •  For the second quarter of 2022, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $1.86 to $1.96 on revenue of $215 to $220 million.
