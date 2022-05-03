Kadant Non-GAAP EPS of $2.28 beats by $0.18, revenue of $226M beats by $10.83M
May 03, 2022 4:48 PM ETKadant Inc. (KAI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kadant press release (NYSE:KAI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.28 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $226M (+31.0% Y/Y) beats by $10.83M.
- Fiscal year 2022 guidance
- Revenue of $885 to $905 million in 2022, revised from our previous guidance of $870 to $890 million.
- GAAP diluted EPS of $10.05 to $10.25
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $8.80 to $9.00, revised from our previous guidance of $8.55 to $8.75.
- For the second quarter of 2022, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $1.86 to $1.96 on revenue of $215 to $220 million.