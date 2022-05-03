Hannon Armstrong Q1 earnings beat on strong interest income growth
May 03, 2022 4:56 PM ETHannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) first-quarter earnings topped Wall Street expectations as interest income rose firmly over the year-ago period.
- "With our gain on sale revenue, in addition to NII, we demonstrate again that the HASI dual-revenue business model, built on a diverse set of clients, technologies and assets, continues to work well despite macroeconomic and industry challenges," said CEO and Chairman Jeffrey W. Eckel.
- Q1 interest income of $30.2M gained from $25.1M in Q1 2021.
- Q1 revenue of $58.48M beat the average analyst estimate of $29.51M and rose from $51.7M in Q1 a year ago. Adjusted EPS of $0.52 also topped the consensus of $0.48 and increased from $0.43 in Q1 2021.
- Expenses were $49.34M in Q1, up from $48.2M in Q1 of last year.
- Its portfolio totaled $3.75B in the first quarter, which included approximately $2.0B of behind-the-meter assets and ~$1.7B of grid-connected assets.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
- Earlier, Hannon Armstrong declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share.