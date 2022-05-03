Livent (NYSE:LTHM) +13.4% post-market on Tuesday after easily beating Q1 adjusted earnings estimates as revenues rose 56% Y/Y to $143.5M, and the company raises full-year sales guidance far above Wall Street consensus.

Q1 GAAP net income surged to $53.2M ($0.28/share), 7x higher than the previous quarter, and adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled Q/Q to $53.3M, as further improvement in lithium market conditions and strong customer demand supported higher realized prices than anticipated at the beginning of the year.

Livent (LTHM) said it remains on schedule to deliver all previously announced capacity expansions; in its first expansion in Argentina, the company said it is on track to add 10K metric tons of lithium carbonate capacity by Q1 2023, with another 10K tons of lithium carbonate capacity expected to be added in Argentina by year-end 2023.

The company also expects to add another 15K tons of lithium hydroxide capacity at a new location in China by the end of 2023, and it is evaluating building a new facility in either North America or Europe that would process lithium material from battery recycling processes into lithium hydroxide.

For FY 2022, Livent (LTHM) raises revenue guidance to $755M-$835M from $540M-$600M previously, well above $585M analyst consensus estimate and $420M tallied in FY 2021, driven by higher expected realized prices across all lithium products; adjusted EBITDA guidance is raised to $290M-$350M from $160M-$200M previously and $70M in FY 2021.

Livent's (LTHM) price return shows a 10% YTD decline but a 21% gain during the past year.