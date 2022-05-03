Bright Horizons agrees to acquire Only About Children for $320M

May 03, 2022 4:59 PM ETBright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) has agreed to buy all of the outstanding shares of Only About Children (OAC) for US$320M.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q322.
  • Based outside Sydney, OAC operates around 75 child care and early education centers across Australia. The business generated ~$140M in 2021.
  • The transaction is expected to be approximately neutral to Bright Horizons' adjusted EPS in the first year as the integration is completed, and to be accretive thereafter.
  • It will diversify Bright Horizons' offerings outside of the U.S. and Europe. With the acquisition, Bright Horizons will operate nearly 1,100 child care centers across five countries.
  • In other news, Bright Horizons reported Q1 results today
