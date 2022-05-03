The shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) have lost ~11% in the post-market Tuesday after the global provider of nutritional products missed consensus estimates with its 1Q 2022 revenue and its outlook for the full year and current quarter fell short of expectations.

Net sales for the quarter dropped ~11% YoY to $1.3B as net sales from North America and Europe fell ~10% YoY and ~17% YoY to ~$326.2M and $295.0M, respectively while Asia Pacific sales stood flat at $407.7M with only ~1% YoY growth.

Volume points for the quarter missed the midpoint of the company forecasts by as much as 50 basis points while unfavorable forex changes and shift in the geographic revenue mix hurt results.

“While organic sales growth remains our top priority, we are working on multiple fronts to improve our margin profile that supports our strong operating model, which has delivered powerful cash flow over the years,” Chief Financial Officer Alex Amezquita said.

While net income declined ~33% YoY to $98.2M, adj. EBITDA slightly exceeded the company forecasts at $185.6M despite ~27% YoY contraction.

The company projects its net sales in 2Q to range from -17.5% to -11.5% YoY compared to ~8% YoY decline in the consensus.

For the full year, Herbalife (HLF) has lowered the net sales guidance to a range of -10% to -4% YoY compared to the consensus of ~1% YoY growth. Despite the decline, the management projects net sales to remain flat in 2H 2022 and return to YoY growth in 4Q 2022.

Meanwhile, 2Q 2022 and full year estimates for adj. diluted EPS stand at $0.60 – $0.80 and $3.50 – $4.00, compared to the consensus forecasts of $0.90 and $4.63, respectively.