Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) turned in Q1 earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations, with its U.S. Businesses showing the strongest growth. In its earnings presentation, the company said it's on track to achieve $750M of cost savings in 2023.

Q1 adjusted operating EPS of $3.17 sailed past the $2.68 consensus and slipped from $3.18 in Q4 2021 and $3.99 in Q1 2021.

"We continue to make significant progress executing on our strategy of becoming a higher growth, less market sensitive, and more nimble company," said Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey. "We completed the sales of our Full Service business and a portion of our traditional variable annuities block, advanced our emerging markets strategy by reaching an agreement to acquire a minority stake in South Africa’s Alexander Forbes, and made further progress towards completing our $750M cost savings plan."

Adjusted book value per common share of $107.16 at March 31, 2022 vs. $108.72 at Dec. 31, 2021.

Assets under management of $1.620T vs. $1.742T at Dec. 31, 2021.

PGIM AUM of $1.415T vs. $1.524T at Q4-end; on a Y/Y basis PGIM AUM fell 2%, reflecting the impact of rising interest rates and spreads on fixed income assets and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by positive third-party net flows over the past year. Third-party net outflows of $4.3B in the current quarter reflect $4.6B of retail outflows, mainly from fixed income, partly offset by $0.3B of institutional inflows driven by real estate and fixed income.

PGIM adjusted operating income was $188M vs. $350M in Q4 and $651M in the year-ago quarter. The year-ago figure included a $378M gain from the sale of an asset management joint venture in Italy.

U.S. Businesses adjusted operating income of $943M vs. $895M in the prior quarter and $843M in the year-ago quarter. The Y/Y increase reflects higher net investment spread results, more favorable underwriting results, and lower expenses, partly offset by lower net fee income.

Retirement unit adjusted operating income of $568M vs. $543M in Q4 2021 and $614M in Q1 2021. The Y/Y decline reflects lower reserve gains, driven by less favorable COVID-19 mortality experience, partly offset by higher net investment spread results.

Group Insurance adjusted operating loss of $111M vs. a loss of $205M in the previous quarter and a loss of $132M in Q1 2021. The lower loss is the result of more favorable underwriting results in both group life and disability, partly offset by higher expenses.

Individual Annuities adjusted operating income of $472M vs. $486M in Q4 and $444M in the year-ago quarter.

Individual Life adjusted operating income of $51M vs. $81M in Q4 and $44M in Q1 2021.

International Businesses adjusted operating income of $801M vs. $829M in Q4 2021 and $871M in the year-ago quarter. The Y/Y decline represents lower net investment spread results, less favorable underwriting results, and lower earnings from joint venture investments, partly offset by business growth.

Conference call on May 4 at 11:00 AM ET.

