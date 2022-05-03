DermTech rises 7% after hours despite Q1 earnings misses

May 03, 2022

  • Shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are up 7% in after-hours trading even though the molecular diagnostic company's Q1 2022 results missed on top and bottom lines.
  • Net loss nearly doubled to $30.1M (-$1.01 per share) compared to $15.1 million (-$0.55 per share) in the year-ago period.
  • The dermatology diagnostics company's Q1 revenue of $3.7M was a 47% increase compared to the prior-year period.
  • Billable sample volume rose 53% compared to Q1 2021.
  • However, DermTech's results were weighed down by a 137% increase in sales and marketing expenses to $15.4M and a 182% increase in R&D expenses to $6.3M. General and administrative expenses increased 66% to $8.6M.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Growth Hunter views DermTech (DMTK) as a hold.
