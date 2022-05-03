DermTech rises 7% after hours despite Q1 earnings misses
May 03, 2022 5:08 PM ETDermTech, Inc. (DMTK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are up 7% in after-hours trading even though the molecular diagnostic company's Q1 2022 results missed on top and bottom lines.
- Net loss nearly doubled to $30.1M (-$1.01 per share) compared to $15.1 million (-$0.55 per share) in the year-ago period.
- The dermatology diagnostics company's Q1 revenue of $3.7M was a 47% increase compared to the prior-year period.
- Billable sample volume rose 53% compared to Q1 2021.
- However, DermTech's results were weighed down by a 137% increase in sales and marketing expenses to $15.4M and a 182% increase in R&D expenses to $6.3M. General and administrative expenses increased 66% to $8.6M.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Growth Hunter views DermTech (DMTK) as a hold.