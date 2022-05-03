Mandiant Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.01, revenue of $130M beats by $0.39M

May 03, 2022 5:11 PM ETMandiant, Inc. (MNDT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Mandiant press release (NASDAQ:MNDT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $130M (-47.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.39M.
  • Annualized recurring revenue of $287 million, an increase of 22 percent from the end of the first quarter of 20211
  • Deferred revenue of $400 million, an increase of 43 percent from the end of the first quarter of 2021
  • GAAP operating margin of negative 69 percent, compared to GAAP operating margin of negative 64 percent in the first quarter of 2021
