EnLink Midstream GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.02, revenue of $2.23B beats by $500M
May 03, 2022 5:11 PM ETEnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- EnLink Midstream press release (NYSE:ENLC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $2.23B (+78.4% Y/Y) beats by $500M.
- Delivered $104.9 million of free cash flow after distributions (FCFAD) for the first quarter of 2022.
- EnLink now expects to report full-year 2022 net income of $315 million to $375 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion.
- EnLink expects to spend $325 million to $365 million on capital projects in 2022.
- Raising full-year 2022 FCFAD guidance to $320 million to $370 million.