CF Industries (NYSE:CF) and Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) on Tuesday unveiled plans to jointly develop a greenfield ammonia production facility in the U.S.

CF Industries (CF), the world's largest producer of ammonia, and Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY), one of the world's top ammonia marketers, said they have secured an exclusive right to acquire a site in the U.S. Gulf Coast region suitable to construct an export-oriented blue ammonia production facility.

The companies said the planned facility would produce blue ammonia by leveraging carbon capture and sequestration processes to reduce carbon emissions by more than 60% compared to conventional ammonia.

CF (CF) and Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) expect to make a final investment decision on constructing the blue ammonia production plant in 2023, which means the new project could begin production in 2027 at the earliest.

CF Industries (CF) shares jumped 4.3% in Tuesday's trading as fertilizer peers Nutrien and Mosaic reported strong quarterly results.