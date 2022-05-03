Public Storage reiterates 2022 guidance as Q1 earnings mixed
May 03, 2022 5:16 PM ETPublic Storage (PSA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Tuesday has restated its full-year guidance as Q1 results came in mixed but helped by strong rental income growth.
- Q1 core FFO of $3.65 per share beat the average analyst estimate of $3.59 and jumped from $2.82 in the year-ago period.
- Q1 rental income of $725.4M climbed from $627.2M in Q1 a year ago.
- Net operating income was $561.3M in Q1 vs. $465.8M in Q1 of last year.
- On the other hand, Q1 revenue of $749.27M fell short of the consensus of $985.58M, but gained from $647.2M in Q1 2021.
- Square foot occupancy at the end of March was 95.1% compared with 95.9% in Q1 2021.
- Conference call on May 4 at 9:00 AM ET.
- Towards the end of April, Public Storage had planned to distribute to shareholders a $2.3B tax gain from the sale of PS Business Parks.