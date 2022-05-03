Public Storage reiterates 2022 guidance as Q1 earnings mixed

May 03, 2022 5:16 PM ETPublic Storage (PSA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Numbered self storage and mini storage garage units III

jetcityimage/iStock via Getty Images

  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Tuesday has restated its full-year guidance as Q1 results came in mixed but helped by strong rental income growth.
  • Q1 core FFO of $3.65 per share beat the average analyst estimate of $3.59 and jumped from $2.82 in the year-ago period.
  • Q1 rental income of $725.4M climbed from $627.2M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Net operating income was $561.3M in Q1 vs. $465.8M in Q1 of last year.
  • On the other hand, Q1 revenue of $749.27M fell short of the consensus of $985.58M, but gained from $647.2M in Q1 2021.
  • Square foot occupancy at the end of March was 95.1% compared with 95.9% in Q1 2021.
  • Conference call on May 4 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Towards the end of April, Public Storage had planned to distribute to shareholders a $2.3B tax gain from the sale of PS Business Parks.
