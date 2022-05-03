Despite drastic measures taken by the Chinese government to curtail COVID cases, Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is sticking to its 2022 targets.

For the first quarter, the company reported Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24, missing analyst estimates by $0.09. Meanwhile, revenue rose past expectations by $70 million, ticking in at $2.67 billion.

“This latest outbreak and the challenges we face are unprecedented,” the company wrote in a press release. “Compared to first quarter 2020, the case counts, duration, geographical coverage and restrictive measures experienced in the first quarter 2022 are much more severe.”

As a result, store closures were widespread throughout the quarter with the major cities of Shanghai, Tianjin, Jilin, Suzhou, Shenzhen and Guangzhou all being hit with varying levels of lockdown measures. For the month of March, an average of 1,700 stores were either closed or offered only delivery. In April, that figure ballooned to around 3,000 stores, with 50% of that number closed completely while public health measures persist.

Preliminary April same store sales figures are expected to mark a 20% decrease from 2021.

In order to counteract these impacts, management noted that temporary drop-off and pick-up sites and “optimized sourcing” networks have been set up, while marketing campaigns, simplified menus, and promoted off-premise services have been leveraged to maneuver around the pandemic measures.

Additionally, digital capabilities were cited as critical to maintaining customers and even serving community purchasing drives. In total, these efforts were credited for driving an operating profit for the first quarter.

Under current circumstances, an operating loss is anticipated in the second quarter and advertising and promotional activities and the temporary postponement of store remodels, among other measures, are already being implemented to deal with the adverse environment.

Given the company’s resilience in the quarter gone by, management voiced confidence in maintaining full-year targets.

"Our ability to quickly adapt to this ever-changing operating environment is at the core of our resilience,” CEO Joey Wat declared. “We believe our solid business fundamentals and agility will continue to help us navigate the near-term challenges. Despite the current COVID-19 situation, we will remain focused on executing our RGM strategic framework to fortify resilience, accelerate growth and widen our strategic moat to drive long-term and sustainable growth."

Shares rose about 1% in extended trading despite the bleak outlook on the present quarter as pandemic restrictions persist in many communities across the country.

