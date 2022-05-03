Glass House Brands to acquire remaining stake in Pottery dispensary
May 03, 2022 5:17 PM ETGlass House Brands Inc. (GLASF)GHBWFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Glass House Brands (OTC:GLASF) said Tuesday it will acquire the remaining equity and property ownership interest in The Pottery dispensary.
- GLASF currently owns 50% of each the equity and property ownership interest in the dispensary in California.
- GLASF will acquire all equity interests of N.R.O. Management and The Pottery for 500K Glass House shares set at a fixed price of $6/share.
- The shares will have a one-year lock-up period from the closing date.
- GLASF will also acquire The Pottery's three active state cannabis retailer, distributor and cultivation licenses; as well as six city-level adult-use and medical cannabis retailer, distributor, and cultivation licenses.
- GLASF also committed to acquire all undivided ownership interests in the property held by TLMD Holdings and TLMD Real Estate for ~$3M in cash.
- "Based on its Q1 run-rate, we currently expect The Pottery to generate 2022 annualized revenue of ~$3.9M. Additionally, we see upside in the Los Angeles market when the city implements a strategy to regulate unregulated stores," said GLASF CEO Kyle Kazan.
- Closing of the acquisition is expected to occur in Q2 of 2022.
- If GLASF does not close the real estate purchase, the sellers will have the option to purchase its 50% interest in the real estate for ~$3M.