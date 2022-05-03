Glass House Brands to acquire remaining stake in Pottery dispensary

May 03, 2022 5:17 PM ETGlass House Brands Inc. (GLASF)GHBWFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Glass House Brands (OTC:GLASF) said Tuesday it will acquire the remaining equity and property ownership interest in The Pottery dispensary.
  • GLASF currently owns 50% of each the equity and property ownership interest in the dispensary in California.
  • GLASF will acquire all equity interests of N.R.O. Management and The Pottery for 500K Glass House shares set at a fixed price of $6/share.
  • The shares will have a one-year lock-up period from the closing date.
  • GLASF will also acquire The Pottery's three active state cannabis retailer, distributor and cultivation licenses; as well as six city-level adult-use and medical cannabis retailer, distributor, and cultivation licenses.
  • GLASF also committed to acquire all undivided ownership interests in the property held by TLMD Holdings and TLMD Real Estate for ~$3M in cash.
  • "Based on its Q1 run-rate, we currently expect The Pottery to generate 2022 annualized revenue of ~$3.9M. Additionally, we see upside in the Los Angeles market when the city implements a strategy to regulate unregulated stores," said GLASF CEO Kyle Kazan.
  • Closing of the acquisition is expected to occur in Q2 of 2022.
  • If GLASF does not close the real estate purchase, the sellers will have the option to purchase its 50% interest in the real estate for ~$3M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.