An uncertain session ended with modest gains on Tuesday, as investors prepared for a high-profile Federal Reserve announcement the following day. The S&P 500 gained about 0.5% on the day.

While the broader market edged higher, travel stocks suffered a setback. A cautious outlook from Hilton (HLT) contributed to declines in stocks like Expedia (EXPE), Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Marriott International (MAR).

Looking at individual stocks, Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) cratered in the wake of its quarterly report, losing almost a third of its value on worries that inflation will provide yet another headwind for the edtech company.

Meanwhile, Rockwell Automation (ROK) slipped to a 52-week low following a disappointing quarterly update.

On the other side of the ledger, Western Digital (WDC) climbed on news that an activist investor has taken an interest in the company. At the same time, earnings news sent Valaris (VAL) to a fresh 52-week high.

Sector In Focus

A weak forecast from hotel giant Hilton (HLT) put pressure on the travel sector, as investors worried that inflation and a shaky economy might cut into the post-COVID bounce the industry has seen.

HLT topped profit expectations but reported a lackluster revenue figure and issued a cautious outlook. Shares ended the day lower by 4%.

Meanwhile, Expedia (EXPE) represented one of the key losers in the space. The company revealed a loss for its latest quarter that was slightly narrower than analysts had projected. However, concerns about the overall prospects for the travel industry sparked a 14% slide in the stock.

Elsewhere in the group, Booking Holdings (BKNG) fell 4% and Marriott International (MAR) retreated 3%.

Standout Gainer

Western Digital (WDC) received a boost from news that activist investor Elliott Management has taken a sizable stake in the company. With the firm pushing for a major spinoff, shares climbed 14%.

Elliott disclosed that it has taken a 6% stake in WDC, valued at $1B. As part of its investment, the firm has pushed for the separation of WDC's hard disk drive and NAND flash memory business.

WDC climbed $7.80 to close at $61.72. This added to a recent upswing, taking the stock to its highest level since mid-January.

Standout Loser

A disappointing revenue figure, combined with a warning about inflation, prompted mass selling in shares of Chegg (CHGG). The stock plunged 30% on the news.

The education technology firm easily exceeded projections with its Q1 earnings. However, revenue fell short, rising just 2% from last year to a level just above $202M.

Meanwhile, the company warned that demand for its services might be curtailed by rising inflation, as rising costs make it difficult for prospective students to afford education-related expenses.

"We entered the year with momentum, however this trend has not continued at the level we expected," CEO Dan Rosensweig said of the current market conditions. "The issues of enrollment, the economy, and now inflation have all impacted our industry."

The earnings news prompted a $7.49 decline on Tuesday, with the stock closing at $17.42. Shares also reached an intraday 52-week low of $15.66.

The stock has been falling since early April, losing about 53% of its value over the past month.

Notable New High

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris (VAL) saw a positive reaction to its latest earnings report, helped by revenue that rose from the previous quarter. The stock rose 9% to record a new 52-week high.

The company, which emerged from bankruptcy last April, reported a loss for Q1, compared to a profit posted in the previous quarter. However, VAL attributed the red ink to a "transitional period" that included reactivation costs to put equipment back into the field.

Revenue climbed to $318.4M in Q1, compared to a total of $305.5M in Q4.

VAL finished Tuesday's session at $56.77, an advance of $4.87 on the day. The stock ended just off an intraday 52-week high of $57.12 reached during the session.

Shares have taken intermittent steps higher since last summer. The stock has climbed nearly 160% over the past year.

Notable New Low

Rockwell Automation (ROK) dropped in the wake of its quarterly update, falling to a new 52-week low. Dragged down by weak results and a reduced forecast, shares of the provider of industrial automation products retreated 15%.

The company revealed quarterly earnings that fell from last year and missed expectations. Revenue also came up short, climbing almost 2% to $1.8B -- $170M below analysts' consensus.

ROK also slashed its 2022 adjusted earnings forecast, predicting a figure between $9.20 and $9.80 per share. Previously, the firm had targeted a result between $10.50 and $11.10 per share.

With the earnings-inspired slide, ROK declined $36.30 to finish at $213.74. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $210.62.

The slide renewed a decline that has marked most of 2022 so far, as ROK comes off a 52-week high of $354.99 reached in late 2021. The stock has fallen about 37% in the past six months.

