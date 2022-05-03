Verisk names Bruce Hansen as chairperson

May 03, 2022 5:23 PM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) said Tuesday Bruce Hansen has been named chairperson, effective as of May 5.
  • Hansen will succeed Scott Stephenson, who will retire following VRSK's 2022 annual shareholder meeting.
  • Hansen currently serves as independent director and chair of the audit committee.
  • Stephenson will remain as a director until his retirement on May 25.
  • Kathleen Hogenson will succeed Hansen as the new chair of the audit committee.
  • As VRSK retires the lead independent director role, Christopher Foskett will assume the role of chair of the finance and investment committee, succeeding Samuel Liss.
  • All new leadership roles will take effect on May 5.
