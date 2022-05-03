Casella Waste Systems announces $60M solid waste disposal revenue bond offering
May 03, 2022 5:28 PM ETCasella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) on Tuesday announced an offering of up to $60M of Vermont Economic Development Authority solid waste disposal revenue bonds series 2022.
- Initially, $35M in principal amount of bonds is anticipated to be issued and CWST intends to use the net proceeds to finance and/or reimburse costs of certain capital projects in Vermont.
- There can be no assurance that the offering will be completed.
- One or more additional tranches of bonds, in aggregate principal amount of up to $25M, may be issued in the future.
- The bonds will not be a general obligation of the Vermont Economic Development Authority and will be payable solely from amounts received from CWST.