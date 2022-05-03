Fulgent Genetics raises 2022 revenue guidance, but lowers income outlook

May 03, 2022

  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) raised its 2022 revenue guidance to $660M (from $600M) but also lowered its full-year non-GAAP net income outlook to $6 per share (from $7).
  • The genetic testing services company saw its net income in Q1 2022 decline 23% to ~154M ($4.93 per diluted share) compared to the prior-year period.
  • Revenue in the quarter dropped ~11% to ~$320.3M.
  • However, Fulgent (FLGT) was still able to beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • Operating expenses more than doubled in the quarter to $40.6M from $18.4 in Q1 2021. This was driven mostly by a 222% increase in general and administrative expenses to ~$25.8M.
  • The company ended the quarter with about $1.1B in cash.
