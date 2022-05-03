Paycom stock climbs after 2022 guidance boost, robust Q1 on recurring revenue

May 03, 2022 5:47 PM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Paycom Center

wellesenterprises/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) shares have gapped up as much as 8% in Tuesday afterhours trading after the company boosted its full-year outlook after Q1 results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

It sees revenues totaling approximately $1.3B-1.34B in 2022 compared with $1.3B-1.32B in the prior view.

Lifted adjusted EBITDA target to $533M-535M vs. $524M-526M in the previous assumption.

Meanwhile, “employee usage continues to drive our very strong revenue growth," said Founder and CEO Chad Richison. "Our go-to-market strategy and our messaging around easy-to-use, self-service solutions and automation are resonating.”

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.75 but dipped from $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue of $353.52M topped the consensus of $343.20M and rose from $272.2M in Q1 a year ago.

Recurring revenue of $348.2M at March 31, 2021 jumped from $267.7M in Q1 2021.

Operating income of $126.27M at the end of March increased from $94.55M in Q1 of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $170.13M gained from $133.02M in Q1 2021.

Towards the end of March, Paycom got initiated with an Outperform rating at Credit Suisse.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.