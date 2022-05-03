Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) shares have gapped up as much as 8% in Tuesday afterhours trading after the company boosted its full-year outlook after Q1 results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

It sees revenues totaling approximately $1.3B-1.34B in 2022 compared with $1.3B-1.32B in the prior view.

Lifted adjusted EBITDA target to $533M-535M vs. $524M-526M in the previous assumption.

Meanwhile, “employee usage continues to drive our very strong revenue growth," said Founder and CEO Chad Richison. "Our go-to-market strategy and our messaging around easy-to-use, self-service solutions and automation are resonating.”

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.75 but dipped from $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue of $353.52M topped the consensus of $343.20M and rose from $272.2M in Q1 a year ago.

Recurring revenue of $348.2M at March 31, 2021 jumped from $267.7M in Q1 2021.

Operating income of $126.27M at the end of March increased from $94.55M in Q1 of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $170.13M gained from $133.02M in Q1 2021.

Towards the end of March, Paycom got initiated with an Outperform rating at Credit Suisse.