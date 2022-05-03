Infinera stock slumps aftermarket as Q1 results disappoint
May 03, 2022 5:50 PM ETInfinera Corporation (INFN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) stock slumped ~14% postmarket on Tuesday after the telecom equipment firm reported Q1 results that slightly missed Street view.
- Q1 adj. EPS was -$0.07 vs. -$0.03, while revenue grew 2.1% to $338.87M.
- Adj. gross margin for Q1 was 36.2% vs. 37.6% in Q1 2021, impacted by supply chain and product mix, INFN noted in its earnings presentation.
- Non-GAAP operating margin for Q1 was -1% vs. 0.4% in Q1 of 2021, hurt by lower gross margin and slightly higher operating expenses.
- "... the suspension of our operations in Russia late in the quarter and the supply chain impact from delayed customer project completions and elevated costs each muted our revenue and margin," said INFN CEO David Heard.
- INFN expects Q2 revenue of $350M, +/- $20M, below consensus estimate of $380.68M.
- Q2 non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be 36.5%, +/- 150 bps. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be -2%, +/- 300 bps.
- INFN stock declined 17.8% YTD.