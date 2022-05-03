Healthpeak Properties' (NYSE:PEAK) Q1 earnings met and revenue topped consensus estimate as the REIT's pro forma same-store portfolio cash net operating income rose 3.2%.

The health care REIT also named Kathy Sandstrom to serve as independent vice chair, a new role for the company, to lend her institutional real estate experience to Chairman Brian Cartwright and other directors. She has more than 20 years of real estate finance and investment experience and served as senior managing director and global head of Heitman LLC's Public Real Estate Securities business from 2013 to 2018.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $0.43 matched the average analyst estimate and increased from $0.41 in Q4 2021 and $0.43 in Q1 2021.

The life sciences and medical buildings REIT reaffirmed its guidance for 2022 adjusted FFO per share at $1.68-$1.74 (consensus is $1.73).

Q1 total pro forma same-store portfolio cash NOI rose 3.2% Y/Y, with life science same-store cash NOI up 5.2% and medical office building same-store cash NOI up 3.6%.

Q1 total revenue of $498.4M topped the $490.0M consensus and rose from $483.2M in Q4 2021 and $455.3M in Q1 2021.

Total costs and expenses of $466.8M vs. $459.1M in the prior quarter and $415.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on May 4 at 11:00 AM ET.

