DiDI Global probed by SEC over U.S. IPO

China ride-sharing giant DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating its IPO last summer. DIDI shares fell 2.5% in after hours trading.

After its IPO the SEC contacted DIDI and made inquiries in relation to the offering, according to annual report dated May 2. DiDi said it's cooperating with the investigation.

DiDi (DIDI) went public in the U.S. in a $4.4 billion IPO last June. Shortly after its IPO, China pulled DiDi's offering off app stores in China amid a cybersecurity probe of the company's operations. And in December, DiDi said it would move its shares from the New York Stock Exchange to Hong Kong.

DiDi (DIDI) is in the process of delisting itself from the U.S. and recently set May 23 as the date for a shareholder vote on its plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

In March, DiDi (DIDI) said it was suspending plans to list its shares on the Hong Kong exchange because it failed to meet new Chinese regulatory requirements regarding data security.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that DIDI is in a state of flux after some senior Chinese officials have delayed potential punishments on the firm that have been put forth by the country's cybersecurity regulator.