TransMedics Group stock rises after hours on raised FY 2022 revenue guidance
May 03, 2022 6:00 PM ETTransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) have jumped 16.9% to $25.56 in Tuesday aftermarket trading, after the medical technology company raised its FY 2022 guidance.
- TMDX, in its Q1 2022 earnings report, said that it now expects FY 2022 net revenue to be in the range of $59M-$65M vs. previous guidance of $49M-$55M.
- Andover, Mass.-based TransMedics develops the Organ Care System (OCS) technology to preserve, asses and maintain organs from donors. The company has an OCS product for the preservation of hearts, lungs and livers.
- TMDX reported Q1 revenue of $15.9M, which beat estimates by $6.25M and more than doubled from $7.1M a year ago, primarily due to increased commercial sales of the company's OCS Heart and OCS Liver products in the U.S.
- TMDX's Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.38 missed estimates by $0.01.
- Last week, TransMedics said the U.S. FDA granted premarket approval for an expanded use of its OCS Heart system, which the company said could in turn expand the pool of eligible donor hearts in the U.S.
- TMDX stock +14.1% YTD.