Fresenius Medical names Carla Kriwet as next CEO
May 03, 2022 6:02 PM ETFresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY), FSNUF, FMSPHGBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Carla Kriwet will become the next CEO of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) effective Jan. 1, 2023, succeeding Rice Powell, who headed the company for 10 years.
- Also, Helen Giza, Fresenius' (OTCPK:FSNUF) (OTCPK:FSNUY) CFO, will assume the role of deputy CEO at that time.
- Kriwet is currently CEO of BSH Hausgeräte, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe. From 2013-2020, she held various executive positions with Royal Philips (PHG) in the United States.
