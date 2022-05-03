Is Chesapeake Energy set to post another Q1 earnings beat?

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $2.43 (+64.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.34B (+40.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHK has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Analysts are expecting strong earnings from integrated and refining stocks and improved Q2 outlook. CHK will likely have benefitted from higher natural gas prices (NG1:COM), which more than doubled YTD.

Amid an uptick in natural gas prices, Morgan Stanley sees decelerating demand in 2023-24 as LNG terminal capacity growth slows. Despite high prices and improved demand outlook, it said gas stocks have priced in natural gas prices.

CHK posted a slight miss on EPS and introduced a variable dividend framework. While it reiterated its $3.5B capex guidance, production outlook was bumped ~1% to 670-690 kboe/d.

It also raised its 2022 adj. EBITDAX guidance to $3.8B–4B and expected to generate ~$1.9B–2.1B in adj. free cash flow. CHK also issued the following outlook:

CHK CEO Nick Dell'Osso said the firm is looking to become more involved in the growing LNG market as demand for U.S. LNG is rising due to the Ukraine war, Reuters reported. Any commentary on the same will be of interest.

Executives from Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and other firms last month held talks with European energy officials to explore increasing fuel supplies to Europe to help replace Russian imports, Reuters reported.

CHK stock gained 33.1% YTD.