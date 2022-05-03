Farmland Partners stock drifts higher as Q1 operating revenue climbs
May 03, 2022 6:16 PM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) shares gained as much as 6.5% in Tuesday afterhours trading as the REITs' first-quarter operating revenue rose firmly over the year-ago period.
- Operating revenue of $13.89M at March 31 vs. $11.58M at March 31, 2021.
- Still, Q1 adjusted FFO of $0.04 missed the average analyst estimate of $0.05 and up from a loss of $0.05 in Q1 2021.
- Q1 rental income of $9.55M slipped from $10.26M in Q1 a year ago.
- Operating expenses were $9.57M in Q1, up from $8.48M in Q1 of last year.
- In turn, Q1 operating income of $4.32M edged up to $3.1M in Q1 2021.
- Looking forward, "our outlook for 2022 remains positive, and we have increased both the bottom and top ends of our guidance range issued in February," said CEO and Chairman Paul A. Pittman.
- In the beginning of April, Farmland Partners won a lawsuit dismissal.