Energy earnings update - from good to great

Mid way through Q1 results season, it appears energy stocks have caught a bid. Brent (CO1:COM) is ~2% lower over the past month, while energy stocks broadly (XLE) are ~2% higher. Investors looking at year-to-date performance, with energy names (XLE) up over 40% against an S&P 500 (SPY) down ~12%, may feel the trade has run its course. However, earnings results and management commentary suggest opportunities remain.

Upstream oil producers have a long track record of outspending cash flow to generate production growth. Along with Q4 2021 results, the industry almost uniformly committed to reducing production growth while returning capital to shareholders. That commitment was put to the test in Q1, as Congress pressured US producers to accelerate upstream production growth. However, Q1 results to date indicate the commitment stands - Devon (DVN), Coterra (CTRA) and Diamondback (FANG) all reported after the close Monday, all bumped the dividend and all rallied 7-10%. The share price performance came despite falling oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) and in some cases reduced Q2 production forecasts.

Oil may be ~20% off recent highs; however, US natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) is hitting new 13-year highs almost daily. A confluence of supply / demand dynamics has lifted prices to recent highs, while gas producers have redoubled efforts to return cash to shareholders. EQT (EQT) actually missed earnings estimates. Nevertheless, increased cash flow guidance, increased share buyback expectations, and increased natural gas prices have seen shares rally ~8% since the miss. SM Energy (SM) shares have also risen, despite reduced Q2 production guidance. On the back of mixed Q1 results, Wall Street seems content to buy upstream equities as long as management teams remain committed to shareholder returns.

That said, it is the oil refiners which have led the energy space higher. Though companies in the sub-sector posted mixed Q1 results, shares are 15-20% higher than one month ago. Unlike the upstream sector, refiners are running flat out; nevertheless, refined product inventories are collapsing. Decisions to curtail capacity during the pandemic have created a supply / demand imbalance the sector is struggling to correct. Furthermore, Total's (TTE) CEO indicated this week that reduced Russian distillate exports have created product scarcity throughout Europe. CVR Energy (CVI) actually missed earnings Monday, but rallied 17% on the back of positive industry commentary. Into Q2, refining fundamentals appear to be improving more rapidly than upstream fundamentals, with Valero's (VLO) indicator margin per barrel in Q2 up almost 300% over seasonal averages, and nearly double Q1 levels:

Any number of variables can drive stock prices. However, in the energy space, commodity price momentum and free cash flow yields are most among them. With Q1 results coming in strong, and supply / demand fundamentals generally improving, Q2 earnings should improve for both upstream and downstream operators. And with most companies in the sector generating mid-teens free cash flow yields, or better, and committing to increased shareholders returns, Wall Street is likely to find valuations attractive.