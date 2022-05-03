The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) -9.5% post-market on Tuesday posting a wide miss on Q1 adjusted earnings, even as revenues rose 53% Y/Y to a higher than expected $3.98B.

Q1 net income fell to $5.5M, or $0.18/share, from $15.1M, or $0.35/share, in the year-ago quarter

"The grain markets were impacted by the extreme run-up in futures prices resulting from the war in Ukraine," President and CEO Pat Bowe said, which "drove grain basis values sharply lower."

Bowe said Andersons (ANDE) is "closely monitoring the weather-related planting delays in both corn and soybeans," and "continued merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins are expected through the remainder of the year as global stocks are not projected to recover even with an excellent harvest."

Andersons' (ANDE) price return shows a 35% YTD gain and an 81% rise during the past year.