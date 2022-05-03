BP (NYSE:BP) soared 8% in Tuesday's trading after Q1 results soundly beat analyst estimates, helped by what the company called "exceptional" results in oil and gas trading as well as a pledge to buy back another $2.5B of its shares in addition to $1.6B in buybacks made during Q1.

BP's (BP) spending discipline and a financial framework led by deep surplus cash flow will drive further easing of net debt and suggests comfortable capacity for sustained repurchases and potentially further dividend upside later this year, Bloomberg energy analyst Will Hares said.

Earnings and cash flow both beat consensus, J.P. Morgan's Christyan Malek said, calling BP's cash return "sector leading" at ~30% of the company's market cap over three years.

CEO Bernard Looney criticized talk of windfall profits taxes on big oil-and-gas profits, saying it hurts taxpayers who invested in major energy companies: "We make more money at higher oil prices, and we use that to reward pensioners... real real people."

BP is increasing U.K. investments in fossil fuel production and renewable energy projects, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson told ITV the country should not risk losing by levying additional taxes on energy majors.

BP's (BP) price return shows a 17% gain YTD and a 24% increase during the past year.