B2Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06, revenue of $366M; updates FY22 and provides 1H guidance
May 04, 2022 12:30 AM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- B2Gold press release (NYSE:BTG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06.
- Revenue of $366M (+1.0% Y/Y) on sales of 195,100 ounces at an average realized price of $1,874 per ounce.
- Total gold production of 209,365 ounces, 5% (9,760 ounces) above budget, and consolidated gold production of 196,473 ounces from the Company's three operating mines, 4% (8,431 ounces) above budget, with solid performances from all the Company's three mines, with each mine exceeding its budgeted production for the first quarter of 2022.
- Total consolidated cash operating costs of $699 per ounce produced, well-below budget by $94 per ounce produced (12%), and total consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $1,036 per ounce sold, significantly below budget by $318 per ounce sold (23%).
- The Company is on track to meet its annual gold production guidance for 2022 of between 990,000 - 1,050,000 ounces (including 40,000 - 50,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre) with total consolidated cash operating costs of between $620 - $660 per ounce and total consolidated AISC of between $1,010 - $1,050 per ounce.
- For the first half of 2022, consolidated gold production is forecast to be between 390,000 and 410,000 ounces, which is expected to increase significantly to between 560,000 and 590,000 ounces during the second half of 2022.
- Consolidated guidance ranges for cash operating costs are expected to be between $760 and $800 per ounce in the first half of 2022, before significantly improving to between $490 and $530 per ounce during the second half of 2022.
- In addition, consolidated guidance ranges for AISC are expected to be between $1,250 and $1,290 per ounce in the first half of 2022 before significantly improving to between $820 and $860 per ounce during the second half of 2022.