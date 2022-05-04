Equinox Gold Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08, revenue of $223.2M misses by $43.1M
May 04, 2022 12:37 AM ETEquinox Gold Corp. (EQX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Equinox Gold press release (NYSE:EQX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
- Revenue of $223.2M (-2.8% Y/Y) misses by $43.1M on sales of 119,324 ounces of gold.
- Produced 117,452 oz of gold during the quarter; sold 119,324 oz of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,862 per oz
- Total cash costs of $1,238 per oz and AISC of $1,578 per oz.
- In Q1 2022, earnings from mine operations were $28.5 million, a decrease compared to $99.4 million in Q4 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2022 of $43.4 million decreased from $130.0 million in Q4 2021 driven by lower earnings from mine operations in Q1 2022.