Equinox Gold Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08, revenue of $223.2M misses by $43.1M

May 04, 2022 12:37 AM ETEquinox Gold Corp. (EQX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Equinox Gold press release (NYSE:EQX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
  • Revenue of $223.2M (-2.8% Y/Y) misses by $43.1M on sales of 119,324 ounces of gold.
  • Produced 117,452 oz of gold during the quarter; sold 119,324 oz of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,862 per oz
  • Total cash costs of $1,238 per oz and AISC of $1,578 per oz.
  • In Q1 2022, earnings from mine operations were $28.5 million, a decrease compared to $99.4 million in Q4 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2022 of $43.4 million decreased from $130.0 million in Q4 2021 driven by lower earnings from mine operations in Q1 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.