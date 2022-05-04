Summit Midstream Partners GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $2.74, revenue of $96.13M

May 04, 2022 12:46 AM ETSummit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Summit Midstream Partners press release (NYSE:SMLP): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $2.74.
  • Revenue of $96.13M (-3.2% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $56.8 million and cash flow available for distributions of $31.8M.
  • Operated natural gas throughput from wholly owned assets averaged 1,306M cubic feet per day ("MMcf/d") and liquids throughput averaged 65 thousand barrels per day ("Mbbl/d").
  • Revised 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $205 million to $220 million, an increase of $5 million relative to the midpoint of SMLP's initial guidance range.
  • Updated 2022 well connect guidance range includes 30 to 40 incremental well connects in the second half of 2022, represents a nearly 40% increase in customer activity levels assumed in SMLP's initial full year 2022 guidance range provided in February.
  • Increased the lower end of SMLP's initial 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance by $10 million, establishing a new 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $205 million to $220 million.
