Equinor GAAP EPS of $1.46, revenue of $36.05B beats by $3.88B

May 04, 2022 1:16 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), STOHFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Equinor press release (NYSE:EQNR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.46.
  • Revenue of $36.05B (+123.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.88B.
  • Outlook: Organic capital expenditures are estimated at an annual average of around $10 billion for 2022-2023 and at an annual average of around $12 billion for 2024-2025.
  • Production for 2022 is estimated to be around 2% above 2021 level.
  • Equinor’s ambition is to keep the unit of production cost in the top quartile of its peer group.
  • Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce equity production by around 45 mboe per day for the full year of 2022.
