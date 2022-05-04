Equinor GAAP EPS of $1.46, revenue of $36.05B beats by $3.88B
May 04, 2022 1:16 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), STOHFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Equinor press release (NYSE:EQNR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.46.
- Revenue of $36.05B (+123.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.88B.
- Outlook: Organic capital expenditures are estimated at an annual average of around $10 billion for 2022-2023 and at an annual average of around $12 billion for 2024-2025.
- Production for 2022 is estimated to be around 2% above 2021 level.
- Equinor’s ambition is to keep the unit of production cost in the top quartile of its peer group.
- Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce equity production by around 45 mboe per day for the full year of 2022.