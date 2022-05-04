Japan Market Closed.

China Market Closed.

Hong Kong -1.39%

Australia -0.08%. Australian data - March Headline housing finance +0.9% m/m (expected -2.5%).

Australian data - Retail sales March 1.6% (vs. expected 0.6%).

Australian Markit Services PMI for April 56.1 (prior 56.6) & Composite 55.9 (prior 56.2).

Australian April Construction PMI 55.9 (vs. prior 56.5).

India -0.80%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones up 67.27 points or 0.20% at 33128.78, S&P 500 up 20.08 points or +0.48% at 4175.47, while Nasdaq up 27.75 points or 0.22% at 12563.77.

New Zealand – ANZ Commodity Price index for April -1.9% m/m (prior 3.9%).

New Zealand jobs report for Q1: Unemployment rate 3.2% (vs. 3.2% expected).

Oil prices rose at the start of Asian trade on Wednesday after industry data showed drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles, raising supply concerns and offsetting worries about slowing demand from top importer China.

Brent crude futures rose 89 cents, or 0.9%, to $105.86 a barrel by 0223 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 97 cents, or 1%, to $103.38 a barrel.

Gold prices fell on Wednesday, as higher U.S. Treasury yields and a looming interest rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve dented demand for zero-yield bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,862.48 per ounce, as of 0217 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,82.40.

Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $22.54 per ounce, while platinum was nearly unchanged at $961.62, and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,260.28.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.07%; S&P 500 +0.13%; Nasdaq +0.23%.