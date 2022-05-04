Aerojet Rocketdyne Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44, revenue of $511.1M

May 04, 2022 2:12 AM ETAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne press release (NYSE:AJRD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44.
  • Revenue of $511.1M (+3.0% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDAP of $69M increased 18% from the same period a year ago, driving margin improvement of 180 basis points. 
  • The Company’s backlog, bolstered by previous large, multi-year awards, is $6.4 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase from $6.3 billion a year ago.
  • The long-term contracts in backlog provide confidence in future sales growth, with $2.4B of backlog expected to convert to sales over the next twelve months, our highest outlook ever.
  • Free cash outflow of $77M is consistent with the first quarter of last year.
