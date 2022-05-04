Gran Tierra GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.06, revenue of $174.57M

May 04, 2022 2:22 AM ETGran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Gran Tierra press release (NYSE:GTE): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $174.57M (+82.8% Y/Y).
  • Achieved Average Total Production of 29,362 BOPD, up 20% Y/Y.
  • Increased Adjusted EBITDA to $119M, up 185% Y/Y.
  • Grew Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to $104M, up 148% Y/Y.
  • Increased Funds Flow from Operations to $87M, up 201% Y/Y.
  • Generated Free Cash Flow of $46M, highest since Q4 2012.
  • The ongoing infill development drilling campaigns in the Acordionero and Costayaco oil fields are expected to increase the company’s full year 2022 average production into the guidance range of 30,500-32,500 BOPD.
  • The company has increased its 2022 Brent price forecast to $95/bbl. At this higher oil price, the company would maintain 2022 capital at $220-240 million with a forecast 2022 cash flow of $410-430 million, free cash flow of $180-200 million, EBITDA of $550-570 million and a 2022 year-end cash balance of $210-230 million.
  • "Looking to the end of the year, we are forecasting a net debt to EBITDA ratio of under 0.8 times."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.