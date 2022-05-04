Gran Tierra GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.06, revenue of $174.57M
May 04, 2022 2:22 AM ETGran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Gran Tierra press release (NYSE:GTE): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $174.57M (+82.8% Y/Y).
- Achieved Average Total Production of 29,362 BOPD, up 20% Y/Y.
- Increased Adjusted EBITDA to $119M, up 185% Y/Y.
- Grew Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to $104M, up 148% Y/Y.
- Increased Funds Flow from Operations to $87M, up 201% Y/Y.
- Generated Free Cash Flow of $46M, highest since Q4 2012.
- The ongoing infill development drilling campaigns in the Acordionero and Costayaco oil fields are expected to increase the company’s full year 2022 average production into the guidance range of 30,500-32,500 BOPD.
- The company has increased its 2022 Brent price forecast to $95/bbl. At this higher oil price, the company would maintain 2022 capital at $220-240 million with a forecast 2022 cash flow of $410-430 million, free cash flow of $180-200 million, EBITDA of $550-570 million and a 2022 year-end cash balance of $210-230 million.
- "Looking to the end of the year, we are forecasting a net debt to EBITDA ratio of under 0.8 times."